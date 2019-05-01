Liam Payne Joins Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell On Dinner Date Following Split From Naomi Campbell

1 May 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 11:34

Liam Payne was seen on a dinner date with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell
Liam Payne was seen on a dinner date with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell. Picture: Instagram

Liam Payne has clearly moved on from his split from Naomi Campbell, after joining model Stella Maxwell on a dinner date in Berlin.

Liam Payne, 25, briefly dated Naomi Campbell, 48, earlier this year and it seems another supermodel has caught his eye, after he was spotted on a date with Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell, 28.

The One Direction singer – who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl – was seen having dinner with the model in Berlin, according to the tabloids and the pair were said to be “in deep thought together” despite being joined by a few other pals.

Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration

Liam Payne previously dated Naomi Campbell
Liam Payne previously dated Naomi Campbell. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication: “They’re both similar ages and bonded over their experiences in showbiz. They’re both similar ages and bonded over their experiences in showbiz.

“They were seen deep in thought at dinner and were clearly having a good time. Who knows where this could lead?”

However, fans are adamant the pair will be working together soon and their dinner date with pals was simply professional.

When Liam and Naomi were dating the couple kept their romance out of the spotlight, refusing to discuss their relationship in public.

At one point the supermodel even walked away from reporters when questioned by journalists about their fling.

Meanwhile, Stella Maxwell’s previous relationships include Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus.

