Liam Payne Laughs Off Piers Morgan Twitter Spat During Global Awards – After Savage Exchange Over Kylie Jenner

7 March 2019, 21:04

Liam Payne addressed what went down with Piers Morgan
Liam Payne addressed what went down with Piers Morgan. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne and Piers Morgan became embroiled in a bitter Twitter feud earlier this week, but at the Global Awards the One Direction laughed off their beef when asked about the spat by Capital FM host Roman Kemp.

Liam Payne became the latest celebrity to face the wrath of Piers Morgan, when the men became embroiled in a heated exchange on Twitter over their clashing opinions of Kylie Jenner’s self-made billionaire status.

Although their online spat was a brief but heated exchange, Liam has since proved he was well and truly over their feud.

Liam Payne Has Had Enough Of Being Asked About A One Direction Reunion

Sat in the audience of the Global Awards, the award ceremony’s host Roman Kemp asked the One Direction star what went down and joked Piers’ seat had been moved to outside of the auditorium.

Liam Payne was grilled by Roman Kemp over his Twitter beef with Piers Morgan
Liam Payne was grilled by Roman Kemp over his Twitter beef with Piers Morgan. Picture: Global

However, Liam laughed off the awkward moment and added: “It’s probably for the best.”

Liam and Piers came to blows after Piers slated Kylie’s ‘self-made billionaire’ title.

After Piers branded Kylie a “talentless dimwit profiting from her sister’s sex tape”, Liam fumed back: “I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s**t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention... [sic]”

“At least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Piers then wrote back claiming Kylie “didn’t ‘build herself’”, adding: “She became rich and famous from her sister’s sex tape.”

He also pointed out Liam had made a grammatical error in his response – awkward!

> Download Our App To See What Else Went Down At The Global Awards

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Global Awards were full of energetic performances

WATCH: All The Global Awards Performances, From Little Mix And Anne-Marie To Blossoms And Mark Ronson

Events

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  3. 3
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  7. 7
    Just You and I artwork
    Just You and I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  9. 9
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  10. 10
    Please Me artwork
    Please Me
    Cardi B Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  13. 13
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  14. 14
    I'm So Tired artwork
    I'm So Tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  15. 15
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  19. 19
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  21. 21
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  22. 22
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  23. 23
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  24. 24
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen, James Arthur
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  26. 26
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  28. 28
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  29. 29
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Watch Me Cry
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  31. 31
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  32. 32
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  33. 33
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  34. 34
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  40. 40
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site