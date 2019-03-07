Liam Payne Laughs Off Piers Morgan Twitter Spat During Global Awards – After Savage Exchange Over Kylie Jenner

Liam Payne addressed what went down with Piers Morgan. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne and Piers Morgan became embroiled in a bitter Twitter feud earlier this week, but at the Global Awards the One Direction laughed off their beef when asked about the spat by Capital FM host Roman Kemp.

Liam Payne became the latest celebrity to face the wrath of Piers Morgan, when the men became embroiled in a heated exchange on Twitter over their clashing opinions of Kylie Jenner’s self-made billionaire status.

Although their online spat was a brief but heated exchange, Liam has since proved he was well and truly over their feud.

Sat in the audience of the Global Awards, the award ceremony’s host Roman Kemp asked the One Direction star what went down and joked Piers’ seat had been moved to outside of the auditorium.

Liam Payne was grilled by Roman Kemp over his Twitter beef with Piers Morgan. Picture: Global

However, Liam laughed off the awkward moment and added: “It’s probably for the best.”

Liam and Piers came to blows after Piers slated Kylie’s ‘self-made billionaire’ title.

After Piers branded Kylie a “talentless dimwit profiting from her sister’s sex tape”, Liam fumed back: “I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s**t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention... [sic]”

I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk shit about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention ... at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

“At least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Piers then wrote back claiming Kylie “didn’t ‘build herself’”, adding: “She became rich and famous from her sister’s sex tape.”

He also pointed out Liam had made a grammatical error in his response – awkward!

