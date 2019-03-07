Naomi Campbell Shuts Down An Interview After Being Asked About Liam Payne Romance

7 March 2019, 11:49

Naomi Campbell wasn't here for questions about Liam Payne
Naomi Campbell wasn't here for questions about Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The model also avoided her rumoured One Direction boyfriend on the red carpet at the WE Day event this week.

The rumours continue around Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne but the model is not here for questions about it – she shut down interviewers who tried to ask about her rumoured new romance.

Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Spotted On “Date” To A Concert Amid Relationship Rumours

Naomi – who avoided Liam on the WE Day red carpet – walked away when questioned about what’s going on with her and Liam.

In a video obtained by the tabloids, Naomi refused to answer a question about Liam, telling the reporter, “Thank you so much” before turning on her heel and walking away from the line of journalists.

Rumours of Naomi and Liam dating began after they were spotted commenting on each other’s Instagram posts as well as going on holiday together over the new year.

Neither of them have confirmed or denied what’s really going on but sources told the tabloids, “He seems head over heels. Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful and has said their time together has been mind-blowing.

“He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.”

However, it seems he’s more into her than she is him, as the source added, “Naomi has told Liam she is enjoying having fun, but that is all she is ready for at the moment.

“She has said she’s found him a bit too clingy and full-on and does not want a committed relationship at this stage.”

