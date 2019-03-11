Naomi Campbell & Liam Payne Were “All Over Each Other” In Hong Kong As Dating Rumours Continue

11 March 2019, 12:47

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne have been hanging out again.
Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne have been hanging out again. Picture: Getty

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne were photographed separately at the Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix event, but fans spotted them getting cosy out of the view of the cameras.

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne have been spotted looking cosy once again as rumours of the pair dating continue to circulate.

Naomi Campbell Shuts Down An Interview After Being Asked About Liam Payne Romance

The pair were both photographed separately as they attended the Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix on Sunday, but eye witnesses have reported that they were “all over each other” when the cameras were off.

A source told the tabloids, “Naomi and Liam were acting like love struck teenagers on their first foreign holiday when they were out of the public's gaze.

“She is very tactile and Liam made sure he poured compliments on her as they spent time together at the event.

“They were all over each other at times and were both very giggly. But when the formalities started, including pictures with the organisers and sponsors, they split off and would not be seen together.”

The pair were said to have also had a private garage tour but insisted that they were not to be photographed together.

Liam and Naomi also both shared images from the weekend on their social media accounts but made no mention of each other in their posts.

Naomi also shut down reporters who asked about what was going on with her and Liam at a recent red carpet appearance so we doubt these two will go public any time soon if they are in fact dating.

