Liam Payne Reveals Shocking Moment He Was Robbed At Knife Point When He Was Younger

Liam Payne has spoken out about his ordeal. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne has opened up about the moment he was robbed at knife point when he was younger.

One Direction star Liam Payne has revealed he was once robbed at knife point.

Liam, who shares 1-year-old son Bear with his ex-partner Cheryl, explained he was just 12 years old when the terrifying ordeal took place.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, he said: "I was held at knifepoint by a man in Bilston when I was 12 and me and my friend were robbed

"Luckily that was all that happened and me and my friend walked away with our lives not everyone is so lucky."

His comments were sparked by a Birmingham MP who tagged him in a tweet asking him to help raise awareness of knife crime in his hometown.

I’m with you completely having a knife in your pocket doesn’t make you any more of a person it makes you a risk put it down and don’t become a statistic find your power in other things that make you become more and greater than you ever thought you could be — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 3, 2019

He replied, saying: "I’m with you completely. Having a knife in your pocket doesn’t make you any more of a person.

"It makes you a risk put it down and don’t become a statistic.

"Find your power in other things that make you become more and greater than you ever thought you could be."

