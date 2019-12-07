WATCH: Liam Payne Sneaks 'LP1' Lyrics Into His #CapitalJBB Interview

The day after he released his debut solo album, Liam Payne decided to promote the hell out of it, by sneaking the entire track listing into his interview.

Liam Payne released his debut solo album, 'LP1', on Friday, 6 December - the day before he performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

So he took it upon himself to slip in as many of his album's track names into his conversation with Jimmy Hill whilst backstage at The O2.

Liam Payne spoke to Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Before he took to the iconic stage in London to perform his hits, he managed to sneak the likes of 'Familiar' and 'Stack It Up' into his conversation.

We were really shocked to hear exactly what Liam had been up to during the 'Rude Hours'. You have to hear it to believe it.

Liam Payne joined the likes of Stormzy, Harry Styles and Rita Ora at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 7 December 2019.

He also spoke about all of the times he joined One Direction on stage at Capital's Balls, saying that he was nearly one of the record-breakers - after he, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik had performed at Capital's Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls tens of times.

