Lewis Capaldi Suffered A Panic Attack At The 2020 GRAMMYs

Lewis Capaldi suffered a panic attack at the 2020 GRAMMYs. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi's revealed he suffered a panic attack whilst at the 2020 GRAMMYs, relieved when Billie Eilish took the award home for 'Song Of The Year'.

Lewis Capaldi has opened up about suffering a panic attack at the 20202 GRAMMY awards, heading to the LA award ceremony nominated for his song 'Someone You Loved', but having a less than enjoyable experience.

Lewis Capaldi Says Ex Paige Turley ‘Has Every Right’ To Talk About Him As He Confirms 'Bruises' Is About The Love Island Star

Speaking to The Independent, the 'Bruises' singer admitted he was having a panic attack 'the entire time' he was at the glitzy ceremony and could only relax when Billie Eilish won the award in the category he was nominated for, Song Of The Year, as he knew he 'wouldn't have to say anything to anyone.'

The publication points out he looked 'nervous' whilst on the carpet, and commenting how he didn't like how he looked whilst being interviewed by Sharon Osbourne, looking downcast when the award went to Billie- which we now know wasn't down to disappointment.

The Scotsman also admitted he thinks the second panic attack he suffered on the plane home from the US was probably down to drinking, but, overall, says he's doing well, saying: "After that I was quite anxious. But overall I’m feeling very good."

from less than 100 of ya🧍🧍‍♀️



to over 14,000 of us 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👩‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👨‍👦👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦



... in less than 3 years!!!!!



first ever uk arena show. will never ever forget that, thank u all so much ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/bNYRR6WApg — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 6, 2020

The multi-BRIT winner headlined his first ever UK arena show, playing to 14,000 people and sounding like he can barely believe his luck in a tweet he sent out, writing:

"From less than 100 of ya... to over 14,000 of us... in less than 3 years!! first ever uk arena show. will never ever forget that, thank u all so much."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lewis Capaldi News