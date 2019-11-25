Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend? Everything We Know About The ‘Before You Go’ Singer’s Dating History

Lewis Capaldi revealed he has never had a Tinder date. Picture: Instagram

Here’s everything we know about Lewis Capaldi’s dating history, from his ex-girlfriend to his take on Tinder.

Lewis Capaldi is no stranger to romance after having huge success with his love songs ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’.

But who has managed to get the 23-year-old Scottish singer in his feels and inspired his song-writing behind his tunes about heartache?

Let’s take a look…

Does he have a girlfriend?

Lucky for hopefuls, Lewis is currently single and has been quite vocal about it lately, opening up to ET Canada, in October, about the hardship that comes with a bae-less life.

Joking that he’s a “gold member” on the dating app, Tinder, he poked fun at his single life when he was asked if his chart success has helped him out in matters of the heart.

He said: “Maybe it would be but I don’t have much time. Before I was longingly looking at an app just hoping and praying that the Gods would send me a lovely lady to swipe right on and now I don’t have the time to swipe as I once did.”

“Of course when I get a moment to myself I’m hitting a big swipe”, he continued, “[but now] I’m just being single.”

Who is his ex-girlfriend?

Lewis hasn’t been one to publicise his relationship history, but it is widely known that his debut single, ‘Someone You Loved’, was penned about his ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley.

22-year-old Paige, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, is also a musician and met Lewis at college in Motherwell and they went on to date each other on and off for around a year.

A source told a taboid he was “head over heels” for the music student and that he was “gutted” when they split, saying: “She’s the girl. The song and his album is clearly inspired by love and he loved her – he really did."

Paige Turley dated Lewis Capaldi on and off for a year. Picture: Instagram

They continued: “Paige dated Lewis while they were both at college from around 2014 to 2016. They were on and off together just over a year. It’s funny that his songs now mean so much to so many. But the real story behind it is boy meets girl.”

Another source added: “Paige and Lewis were at first glance an unlikely pairing but they were passionate about singing and had a real respect for one another musically. They had a lot in common and Lewis fell head over heels for Paige. The two would often be seen attending events together.”

Is he dating?

The hitmaker, who recently announced his tour dates with pal and One Direction star Niall Horan, is open to dating and even appeared on Capital’s Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, in April, to have three blind dates.

The I’m A Celeb star proved to be the ultimate wingman after Lewis managed to secure a date with one of the fans, who went through his series of dating questions.

However, the 2018 Glastonbury performer is still single and ready to mingle so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for his future romance!

