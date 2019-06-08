Lauv Melts Hearts At Capital's Summertime Ball With 'I Like Me Better' And 'I'm So Tired'

Lauv also brought plenty of colour to the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Lauv showed off every aspect of his vocal talent during his faultless Summertime Ball performance.

Lauv blew everyone away at the Summertime Ball, performing 'I Like Me Better' and 'I'm So Tired' to 80,000 swaying fans in Wembley Stadium.

The hitmaker took to the stage after Ellie Goulding made her return to the Ball after five years, continuing her relaxed summery vibe with the whole of the stadium on their feet and bringing his own unique style to the stage.

After 'I Like Me Better', Lauv broke into 'I'm So Tired' and melted all our hearts with the relatable love tune.

Lauv filled Wembley Stadium with love with 'I Like Me Better'

Lauv reminded us why 'I'm So Tired' is a love song we should all sing more often

