Lady Gaga Just Revealed She's Engaged By Thanking Christian Carino As Her 'Fiancé'

Lady Gaga has revealed she is engaged to Christian Carino whilst making a speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles, confirming what many have thought since she's been wearing a ring for months!

Lady Gaga just revealed she's engaged to 49-year-old celebrity talent agent Christian Carino whilst making an empowering speech at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at in Los Angeles when thanking her 'fiancé'.

Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Split From Pete Davidson & Called Off Their Engagement

In an emotional speech, Gaga tearfully touched on her personal experiences in the entertainment industry, including the sexual assault she endured when starting out in the industry, and tearfully included Christian in her message of thanks for supporting her.

Lady Gaga confirms ENGAGEMENT as she calls Christian Carino her 'Fiancé' in her emotional speech for Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration yesterday! Congratulations to them both! 💍 pic.twitter.com/G76yZJfFjj — MNF (@musicfactnews) October 16, 2018

The pair have been incredibly private about their relationship, but were first spotted together in January 2017 and Christian, who has represented a host of A-listers from Justin Bieber and Harry Styles has supported Gaga through performances such as last year's Superbowl and during her chronic pain illness, Fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga holding hands with Christian Carino at Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

The 'Star Is Born' actress first sparked engagement rumours when she started wearing her pretty enormous diamond ring quite some months ago, and has previously had not such good luck with boyfriends and former fiancé Taylor Kinney, which she addressed in her Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' where she admitted:

"My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

We're over the moon Gaga has finally found her happy, and seriously can't wait to see what her wedding will look like!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News