Lady Gaga 'Mortified' Dad Started $50,000 GoFundMe For His Restaurant During COVID-19

2 April 2020, 10:53

Lady Gaga's father asked the public for $50,000 to help restaurant
Lady Gaga's father asked the public for $50,000 to help restaurant. Picture: Getty Images

Lady Gaga apparently had no idea her father asked the public for help after his restaurant she partially owns, Joanne Trattoria, was forced to close over the spread of COVID-19.

Lady Gaga has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her father starting a GoFundMe asking for $50,000 to pay his staff at his restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, that she partially owns, after it was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Paige Six.

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Confirms LG6 Title

Joe Germanotta, 64, faced backlash when posting the GoFundMe after 'he saw other people getting into the spirit of giving and generosity and somehow thought that applied here', despite the fact Gaga is worth a reported $320M, having made a reported $39M in 2019 alone!

A source told the publication Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta 34, had 'no idea' her father had started the page, saying:

"She had no idea he was doing that and that idea would have been shot down before he even finished bringing it up - and the worst part is, it’s her birthday."

"Neither she nor Cynthia (her mother) would ever let that happen."

"It was him acting on his own, unfortunately, really bad impulse."

Lady Gaga at Art Bird & Whiskey Bar with father
Lady Gaga at Art Bird & Whiskey Bar with father. Picture: Instagram Art Bird & Whiskey Bar

It goes without saying, her father has shut down the GoFundMe and the source saying he realises it was a 'stupid, embarrassing mistake."

Gaga caused a frenzy when she dropped by her dad's other venture, Art Bird & Whiskey Bar last year and helped serve behind the counter!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show. Picture: Getty

In other Gaga news, having just turned 34 during lockdown, Lady Gaga spent the day in true style, on the phone with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation 'trying to find ways to support the world' being praised for her compassion and kindness.

With that in mind, it's little surprise she didn't know about her dad's public plea, as we're almost certain she'd have stepped in!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Ariana and Gaga have been hanging out together. But have they been working on a collab?!

Are Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Collaborating? Fans Convinced ‘Rain On Me’ Song Will Appear On Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Album

Hot On Capital

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking

Little Mix

Dua Lipa spilled her makeup and beauty secrets

Five Things We Learnt About Dua Lipa’s Beauty Routine From Her Instagram Live With Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge
Khloe Kardashian poses on the red carpet

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

News

One Direction was formed in 2010

Who Is The Oldest Member Of One Direction? Ages And Birthdays Of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik Revealed

One Direction

What is 'FYP' on TikTok?

Why Do People Comment 'FYP' On TikTok & What Does It Mean?

Features

Kim Kardashian left bloodied after her fight with Kourtney

WATCH: KUWTK Teaser Reveals Bloody Aftermath & Tears Following Kim & Kourtney's Fight

News