Katy Perry Quits 'World Tours' & Will Be Dropping Music 'When She Wants'

Katy Perry won't be going on any world tours. Picture: Getty Images

Katy Perry has announced that she won't be embarking on world tours any longer as she wants to concentrate on making music.

Katy Perry has revealed that she's leaving her world touring days in the past in favour of making new music and dropping it whenever she wants in true 2019 style, as she just did with her latest track 'Never Really Over.'

According to this report, the 34-year-old's choosing to lay off the world tours, which she says takes a toll on her music, for a long while.

She said: "I don’t really want to go on tour right now. I can’t make a record while I’m on the road because one thing suffers."

"I feel a little bit like 2008 was a time, and now 2019 is a totally different time, and all of the change that has happened in between that, it’s a totally different playing field."

"I mean, you have to rewire and relearn. I would say that, as an observer, and a big fan of music, there are fewer characters. Lots of songs come out, but fewer characters and personalities."

The 34-year-old also stopped by for a chat with us, and spilt all the tea about Orlando Bloom's epic proposal to her which involved a helicopter, 'Kimye' levels of flowers and a whole lot of Italian food, and of course, Orlando Bloom, which is always a plus.

Her music release is the first solo work she's put out in over two years and she's certainly taking inspiration from other stars around her such as Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus who're favouring dropping music on their own terms without the pressures of album cycles and touring.

