Kanye West Is “Harassing” Kim Kardashian To Have SEVEN Children With Him

Kanye West wants to have seven children with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

The couple currently have three children – North, Saint and Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently have three children, but it looks like their family could get over twice as big if Kanye gets his way – he wants SEVEN children!

The couple already have North and Saint West, who Kim carried and gave birth to, as well as Chicago, who was carried by a surrogate.

Kim has been open about how dangerous pregnancy can be for her, having been warned by her doctors against getting pregnant again due to her condition of placenta accreta.

She revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, “He's been like harassing me, we wants like seven, he's stuck on seven. I could never, especially like in the world we live in.”

Kim credited her reluctance to have more children on the lack of gun control in the USA, having been affected by the wave of school shootings in America.

She added, “It's like every day there's something so traumatizing, I have always advocated for better gun laws and gun control. I can't even imagine…as a parent.”

It looks like North, Saint and Chicago may have a while to wait before they get any more siblings if Kim gets her way.

