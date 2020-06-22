Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations And Shares Receipts Which He Claims Prove He's Innocent

Justin Bieber has shared receipts on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @justinbieber

Justin Bieber has hit back at sexual assault allegations made against him by posting receipts, photos and articles which he claims prove his innocence.

Justin Bieber has fiercely denied claims he sexually assaulted a fan in 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel after a surprise show in Austin, Texas.

The singer has posted receipts, photos and articles on Twitter in an attempt to prove he was 'never present at that location'.

He claims he spent that particular night at an Airbnb with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, along with some friends and his assistant.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.

"I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault in 2014. Picture: Twitter @justinbieber

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel.

"I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

The hotel bill shows the booking was made under the name 'Mike Lowery,' an alias Justin has said he will no longer use.

Justin Bieber says he was with Selena Gomez the nigh in question. Picture: Twitter @justinbieber

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Canadian star went on to say: "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Justin has also retweeted Riverdale actor, Cole Sprouse's tweet, who has also been subject to sexual assault allegations, which he has fiercely denied, with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart backing him up.

Selena Gomez has not commented on any of Justin's allegations or his response.

If you feel affected by any of the issues discussed in this article or have been victim to sexual assault, you can visit this website for confidential emotional support.

