Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old

Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never movie was released exactly eight years ago today, do you feel old yet?

In 2011 Justin Bieber released his inspirational film Never Say Never which showcased the pop star’s array of talents as he embarked on his worldwide 2010 tour.

The husband of Hailey Baldwin shot to fame just two years previously, when he was signed by Scooter Braun in 2008.

Never Say Never was released in 2011. Picture: Getty

And today, the pop star and his team marked eight years since they released the movie documenting his rise to the spotlight.

Scooter Braun took to Instagram to commemorate the day, sharing a photo of the movie poster with his 2.9 million followers.

He wrote alongside it: “8 years ago today we released this movie to the world. #neversaynever @justinbieber @jonmchu.”

Fans of the 'Baby' hitmaker have also flooded Twitter as they remember the icon’s milestone, with many saying the eight-year anniversary has made them feel very old.

“8 years ago Justin Bieber released his movie Never Say Never, right I’m off to cry I’m getting old,” tweeted one shocked fan.

“It’s been 8 years since the Never Say Never movie, I’m in tears what is happening?” wrote another emotional fan.

“Never Say Never came out 8 years ago today. Where has time gone?” added a third.

Justin is yet to acknowledge the anniversary on social media, with his last post being the Vogue cover shoot of himself and new wife Hailey Baldwin.

The newlyweds recently gave a candid interview about their relationship, confessing they abstained from sex until they married.

