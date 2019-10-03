KSI Responds To Justin Bieber's Support Of Logan Paul Ahead Of Fight

KSI responds to Justin Bieber over Logan Paul fight. Picture: Getty

KSI has responded to Justin Bieber after the 'Sorry' hitmaker revealed he'd be supporting his boxing rival Logan Paul in their upcoming fight.

KSI and Logan Paul's boxing rematch which is set to take place this November in Los Angeles, has been gathering a lot of attention... even from one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

None other than Justin Bieber, who recently married Hailey Baldwin, came out in support of Logan Paul after the YouTuber posted a trailer for the fight. The singer commented, ‘Rip his head off', clearly showing whose corner he'll be in when the fight rolls around next month.

KSI and Logan Paul's rematch in November. Picture: Instagram

To say KSI's response was short would be an understatement. Speaking to TMZ Sport, KSI plainly said, 'F**k you Justin'. The YouTuber continued, "If anything, it's gonna be more funny when I knock out Logan - I hope Justin Bieber's gonna be ringside, so after I knock out Logan, I can be like, 'Whose head was gonna get ripped off?!?"

Logan has since responded himself insisting he's going 'to do it' for Justin.

With the first fight having taken place in the U.K, the pair will square off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, a venue which can hold up to 21,000 people, for their second bout. BRING. IT. ON.

