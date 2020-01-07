Justin Bieber Falls Off Of His Unicycle, And Becomes An Instant Meme

7 January 2020, 14:29

Justin Bieber has become a meme after falling off his bike
Justin Bieber has become a meme after falling off his bike. Picture: Instagram

After he fell off of his unicycle, Justin Bieber's fans Photoshopped him in a series of unfortunate events, making him an iconic meme.

Justin Bieber has many talents - the 'Yummy' singer is an excellent surfer - but it turns out that he can't ride a unicycle as well as he thought.

He uploaded a photo of him flipping off of the one-wheeled vehicle, to his 124 million Instagram followers, captioning the post as "WTF HAHA".

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was one of the many to comment on the post, stating that it was her favourite photo, before saying she "laughed at this pic for a week".

Before he knew it, his manager Scooter Braun had helped turn the 'I Don't Care' pop star into a viral meme, by sharing several hilarious edits of Justin falling off of his unicycle in to a series of odd situations.

Check out some of Justin Bieber's favourite edits...

  1. Wrestling John Cena

    Justin Bieber was edited to be wrestling John Cena
    Justin Bieber was edited to be wrestling John Cena. Picture: Instagram

    Actor and wrestler, John Cena, shared a photo of Justin Bieber seemingly fighting him, and wrote "There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!).

    The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME!" The Bumblebee star later congratulated his friend on his new single.

  2. Being abducted by aliens

    Justin Bieber was edited to be abducted by aliens
    Justin Bieber was edited to be abducted by aliens. Picture: Instagram

  3. Diving into a pool

    Justin Bieber was edited to dive into a pool
    Justin Bieber was edited to dive into a pool. Picture: Instagram

  4. Being eaten by a dinosaur

    Justin Bieber was edited to be eaten by a dinosaur
    Justin Bieber was edited to be eaten by a dinosaur. Picture: Instagram

  5. Running in the Olympics

    Justin Bieber was edited to be in a race
    Justin Bieber was edited to be in a race. Picture: Instagram

  6. Being won in a claw crane

    Justin Bieber was edited into being a crane prize
    Justin Bieber was edited into being a crane prize. Picture: Instagram

  7. Stuck in a basketball hoop

    Justin Bieber was edited into being stuck in a basketball hoop
    Justin Bieber was edited into being stuck in a basketball hoop. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is currently promoting several projects, including his fifth studio album, which currently is unnamed. He chose to unveil the news on Christmas Eve, 2019, stating he'd be gracing his fans with a new album.

Captioning the post as '#Bieber2020', many believed that that could be the name of his upcoming LP, which could feature his current single 'Yummy'.

View this post on Instagram

WTF HAHA

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The Canadian pop star has also said that the sound of his fifth album will be very different to his previous work, and that it's "the music that [he's] loved the most out of anything [he has] done".

He has also been promoting his upcoming docuseries, Seasons, which will premiere as part of the YouTube Originals program, and is said to give fans an insight into the past few years of Justin's life.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on 27 January at 6PM, and is said to "feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle."

