Aaron Carter Squashes Feud With Justin Bieber After Calling Him Out For “Not Paying Homage” To Him

22 November 2018, 12:05 | Updated: 22 November 2018, 13:06

Justin Bieber and Aaron Carter
Justin Bieber and Aaron Carter have been having a war of words. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Justin Bieber and Aaron Carter have had an ongoing feud, which sparked up again this week. Here's everything you need to know.

It looks like the feud between Aaron Carter and Justin Bieber might finally be over, after Aaron appeared to squash it on Twitter.

Justin Bieber Got Roped Into Doing Push Ups For Fans After His Car Broke Down

The beef between the two singers reignited this week after a fan commented in a Q&A wondering why Aaron had never reached the success of Justin Bieber despite having similar beginnings as a young singer.

Aaron hit back, telling them, “Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born. I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage."

Justin replied, “Aaron carter i had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you.”

Aaron replied, “No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start. I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all LøVë ps your music insipired my new stuff. So there’s that.

“I appreciate your support means a lot. Nothing but love bro.”

Here’s hoping these two can be mates – they definitely have a lot in common!

