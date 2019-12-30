Jessie J Shares Emotional ‘Healing’ Message Following Channing Tatum Split

Jessie J shares heartfelt message about healing. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

One More Try singer opens up about time and healing in deep Instagram post just one month after Channing split.

Jessie J has rallied up hundreds of messages of support after she shared an emotional healing message on Instagram.

Just one month after her split from boyfriend of a year Channing Tatum, the Price Tag singer has wrote about traumas and time in a lengthy message of truth and support to her followers.

Jessie, 31, began: “Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out.

“This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world are just trying to smile and mean it.

"Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED.”

Jessie - who shared the message alongside a photo of her looking up to the stars - went on to add we should take “the moment” over trying to rewind or fast forward.

She continued: “Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself.

Jessie J has spoken for the first time since her split from Channing Tatum. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

“Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone.”

Jessie finished by urging people to “take your time” before sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Following the post, the singer was inundated with messages of support and thanks from her followers.