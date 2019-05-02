Channing Tatum Posts Naked Snap After Losing Game Of Jenga To Girlfriend Jessie J

Channing Tatum loses game of jenga and strips of on the gram. Picture: Instagram/@JessieJ/@ChanningTatum

Channing Tatum lost a game of Jenga and luckily for us, the forfeit was to post a naked shower pic.

Jessie J has given the world of Instagram a gift in the form of a snap of Channing Tatum in the shower after losing a game of Jenga and people are thanking the 'Price Tag' singer for sharing her Magic Mike bae's infamous physique with the world.

Channing wrote to his 17 million followers: "I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again."

Jessie simply wrote underneath 'sharing is caring' along with the flame emoji, with stars rushing to comment on the snap including Olivia Culpo who wrote, 'I think you just broke the internet' and Lisa Rinna saying, 'THANK YOU JESSICA.'

We now see Jessie for the gracious and giving person she is as well as the amazing vocalist- Jessie, thank you for the gift.

She and Channing have been dating (that we know of) since November 2018 and have gradually become more open about their relationship, often being spotted out and about hang-in-hand and posting adorable videos onto Instagram (which we are obsessed with).

This Instagram snap may be the best of the bunch from them though- unlucky Channing, lucky rest of the world.

Channing Tatum posts a loved up snap with Jessie J. Picture: Instagram/ @channingtatum

