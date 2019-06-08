Jax Jones's Surprise Filled Set Started The Summer Off Right At The #CapitalSTB

8 June 2019, 20:53 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 21:52

Jax Jones never fails to turn up a whole stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball
Jax Jones never fails to turn up a whole stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Jax Jones is a man of many talents and never fails to show them all off on the Wembley stage as he brought out hit after hit to get everyone cutting shapes.

Jax Jones is not only a globetrotting, superstar DJ, but he's a ball veteran that has made a name for himself for putting on quite the show, from filling the Summertime Ball stage with armies of dancers, to picking up his trusty bass guitar and his 2019 #CapitalSTB set proved this yet again.

He's is DJ is in seriously high demand and has racked up an enormously impressive list of collaborators, including Madison Beer, Demi Lovato, Years & Years, Raye, Mabel, and Stefflon Don which is growing by the minute.

He introduced some of these artists to 80,000 people as his surprise guests- because we all know it wouldn't be a Summertime Ball without surprises, check them out below!

Opening his set with 'Housework' at Wembley Stadium, as if there wasn't enough reason to party already, this track is certainly it!

South London's finest blasted out his track 'Play' with one of our all time favourite bands, Years & Years, taking a solo spin for this one

The stadium was treated to his brand new track was 'All Day And Night' with dreamy vocals from Madison Beer

It was time to 'Breathe' for one of the biggest dance tracks of 2018 & we really don't want to be biased but we seriously love this song a LOT

Giving fellow Baller Mabel a 'Ring Ring' to join him on stage for their dance tune was a genius shout

His iconic dance track 'You Don't Know Me', Jax wasted no time welcoming the talented Raye to the Summertime Ball stage

One surprise guest clearly wasn't enough, as it was Stefflon Don's turn to join Jax for their massive final track with Demi Lovato 'Instruction'

Jax Jones backstage at the Summertime Ball 2019
Jax Jones backstage at the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- Housework

- Play

- All Day And Night

- Breathe

- Ring Ring (Mabel)

- Fatman Scoop

- You Don't Know Me (Raye)

- Instruction (Stefflon Don)

