Jax Jones's Surprise Filled Set Started The Summer Off Right At The #CapitalSTB

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 5am
8 June 2019, 20:53 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 21:52
Jax Jones is a man of many talents and never fails to show them all off on the Wembley stage as he brought out hit after hit to get everyone cutting shapes.
Jax Jones is not only a globetrotting, superstar DJ, but he's a ball veteran that has made a name for himself for putting on quite the show, from filling the Summertime Ball stage with armies of dancers, to picking up his trusty bass guitar and his 2019 #CapitalSTB set proved this yet again.
> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here
He's is DJ is in seriously high demand and has racked up an enormously impressive list of collaborators, including Madison Beer, Demi Lovato, Years & Years, Raye, Mabel, and Stefflon Don which is growing by the minute.
He introduced some of these artists to 80,000 people as his surprise guests- because we all know it wouldn't be a Summertime Ball without surprises, check them out below!
- Housework
- Play
- All Day And Night
- Breathe
- Ring Ring (Mabel)
- Fatman Scoop
- You Don't Know Me (Raye)
- Instruction (Stefflon Don)
> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Backstage Gossip From The Capital's STB!
See more Latest Years & Years News