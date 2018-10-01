HRVY Spends A Night In Jail For His 'I Wish You Were Here' Video

HRVY has been a naughty lad as he spends some time in the clink for his new 'I Wish You Were Here' music video.

HRVY has fast become one of the most exciting new artists this year and his brand new music video for 'I Wish You Were Here' has only added to the reasons why.

HRVY made a huge impression on everyone with his Capital Summertime Ball debut this year and we can only predict things will get even better and bigger for the 19 year old singer.

Of course, HRVY's fans have gone crazy for the music video with one tweeting, "I’m in love, when is the behind the scenes out".

Already seen it!!! Its a flippin masterpiece!!!! I was so early!!! Literally first like!!! Im so excited!!! This video made my day!!! I'll stop using exclamation marks!!! pic.twitter.com/wm0bPbC9Y0 — ella 🐍 (@ellagreer13_) September 30, 2018