Harry Styles Finally Teases 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video

Harry Styles' music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' was teased on social media. Picture: PA Images

Fans were excited to see Harry Styles' highly-anticipated music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' being teased on social media.

Harry Styles fans made #WatermelonSugar a worldwide trend on Twitter after the much anticipated music video for said song was teased.

Previously, the 'Adore You' singer was spotted filming on a beach in Malibu, donning yellow shorts and carrying a watermelon in the sea.

Many Stylers noticed that Harry's site, Do You Know Who You Are adopted a watermelon aesthetic, using only green and red colours on its page.

A Twitter page, Visit Eroda - which is dedicated to the setting of Harry Styles' 'Adore You' video - then began posting watermelon emojis in response to fans' mentions.

From the sneaky shots of Harry Styles, as he apparently filmed the video for 'Watermelon Sugar', he could be seen wearing a yellow ensemble; including a floral shirt and shorts, as well as his iconic pearl necklace.

Harry Styles' band, One Direction have been making many headlines recently, with rumours that they're reuniting to celebrate the tenth anniversary of 1D.

However, one fifth of the 'History' band, Niall Horan, has recently claimed that there will not be a reunion, despite what Liam Payne has been teasing.

Speaking to COBRA PUMA GOLF UK via Instagram, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer told viewers that he has been catching up with his fellow 1D bandmates, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Niall was quick to laugh off the possibility of a One Direction reunion, saying "I get asked this quite a lot.

"No. Obviously, there's a lot of talk about it at the moment, because the ten year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year, but there's no reunion, as such. We've just been talking a bit more, recently," confirmed Nialler.

Harry Styles performed 'Best Song Ever' at Capital's Summertime Ball 2015. Picture: PA Images

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a change to One Direction’s reunion odds; Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

