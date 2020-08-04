Harry Styles Is The Now The Only Single Member Of One Direction

Harry Styles is single and living his best life. Picture: Splash Images/PA

Harry Styles is now the only single member of One Direction as Niall Horan goes public with his new gal, and he's out here living his best life which fans love to see.

One Direction are looking more loved up with their girlfriends than ever as Niall Horan goes public with his new lady, and fans are looking at the only remaining single member, Harry Styles, who is loving life more than ever right now.

Having most recently been spotted jogging around Rome with a moustache and then sat at the wheel of a tractor, the 26-year-old 'Watermelon Sugar' sugar is doing his best Eat, Pray, Love impersonation travelling around and clearly enjoying himself a whole lot.

Haz may be single right now, but he's infamously had relationships with various people throughout the years, and admitted plenty of songs from his second album 'Fine Line' are about falling in love, having sex and being sad.

His last girlfriend, model Camille Rowe, was also referenced on the record, with a voice note of her voice even being included in track 'Cherry', with the singer hinting he was the reason their relationship came to an end.

Being one of the most sought after men on the entire planet, Haz choosing to live his life solo right now is total goals and we're enjoying seeing him look so happy!

Until recently, Niall was also on the market, but the 'No Judgement' singer has found himself a new romance with 23-year-old Amelia Woolley, leaving Haz as the last remaining 1D bachelor.

Elsewhere, Liam Payne is completely loved up with girlfriend Maya Henry, Louis Tomlinson is with his long term girlfriend Eleanor Calder and Zayn, of course, is gearing up to welcome his first child with girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

