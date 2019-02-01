10 Times Harry Styles Proved He's The Most Fashionable Guy In Pop

Harry Styles's suit collection is another reason we're obsessed with him. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has cemented his place in fashion royalty, evolving his style over the year's and become a master of the wackiest tailored suits.

Harry Styles is not only one of the best musicians out there, but his evolution from skinny jeans n' a nice top to some of the most flamboyant and high fashion senses of style, we thought it was about time we paid homage to the fashion icon the 25-year old really is.

We're absolutely living for the deep V on Harry's glitter suit Harry Styles rocked a black glittery suit for his Paris leg of the tour. Picture: Getty Images When Harry rocked this silky patterned suit it gave us a hint of the levels he's turning it up to, and we APPROVE Harry Styles rocked this outfit at the 2017 ARIA awards. Picture: Getty Images This pastel coloured sensation isn't easy to pull off, but guess who owned it? You're correct, Haz owned it. Harry Styles rocked this pastel suit at the 2017 Victoria's Secret show. Picture: Getty Images This right here proves he can wear anything, literally anything, and look an absolute vision. Harry Styles performed in a hot orange suit at a benefit concert in 2017. Picture: Getty Images The statement trouser. The towel. The light sheen of sweat as he head out of a secret gig we *wish* we were invited to. Sigh. Harry Styles was spotted leaving a secret gig in London wearing these amazing silk trousers. Picture: Getty Images Now, not everyone has approved of Harry's floral, flared suits, but we don't think he'd be him without it, thoughts? We love the whole controversy TBH. Harry Styles divided opinion with his flared, floral suit. Picture: Getty Images Royal blue florals? Harry, you do spoil us. Also check out that black 'ruff' he's sporting, and yes, we had to google the name of it. Harry Styles performs at the Greek Theatre in LA wearing vibrant blue suit. Picture: Getty Images Here's one of the earliest sighting's of Harry in a suit, before this time, it was jeans and Chelsea boots all the way. The caterpillar is becoming a butterfly. Harry Styles floral suit back in 2015. Picture: Getty Images Here's Harry at the premier for his acting debut in Dunkirk, it was an all black suit, but we've chosen to zoom in on his face, just because. Harry Styles in an all black ensemble at the Dunkirk premier. Picture: PA Well would you check him out, 2017 Harry promoting his album with this freshly cropped hair and the confidence to pull of one hell of a lewk. Harry Styles wearing a chequered suit in London. Picture: Getty

