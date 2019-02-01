Singer Kelsy Carter Admits Harry Styles Tattoo Is Fake

On Air Now
1 February 2019
Kelsy Carter has admitted her Harry Styles tattoo is fake.
Singer Kelsy Carter went viral last week when she posted a photo of a Harry Styles tattoo on her face.
The LA-based artist took to social media to share a snap of her new ‘ink’ which she captioned, “mama, look what I made me do.”
However, she’s now revealed the tattoo isn’t real.
In a video titled ‘How I rocked the entire world for $300,’ Kelly admitted it was all part of a marketing campaign to get people to listen to her new song.
She revealed in the clip: “What would the rock legends that inspired me have done in 2019? To pull this off, we needed a celebrity tattoo artist, [Romeo Lacoste] to make it look real.
mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK— Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019
"He traced Harry‘s 2017 Rolling Stone cover, applied it to my face, and then a special FX makeup artist did her thing.
"BTW. We know it looked ridiculous. That was the point." She added: “The tattoo was not real. I love that Harry has introduced rock to a new generations of fans.
Plus he’s nice to look at. "This has always been about Rock & Roll. Harry is an anthem for the fans. The tattoo is gone.
"All that’s left is the music. Which is what my rockstar team and I had planned all along."
