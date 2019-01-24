Harry Styles’ Fans Have Raised Over $5000 For LGBTQ Charity To Celebrate His 25th Birthday

Fans have raised over $5000 to celebrateHarry Styles’ 25th birthday. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans have raised over $5000 dollars for a cause in celebration of Harry Styles’ 25th birthday next month.

Every year fans of Harry Styles band together to organise and fundraise a cause to celebrate the singer’s birthday on February 1st.

Fans were inspired by his motto “Treat People With Kindness” and choose organisations each year based on things the groups strongly believe in and represent the quote.

We are happy to announce that we've chosen Immigration Equality (@IEquality) for Harry's 25th birthday fundraiser. Join us if you want to help us support this cause and reach our goal by February!



Spread the word and donate using this link: https://t.co/tukegM2wby ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xASEVmoWzL — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) August 7, 2018

This year, fans chose Immigration Equality, a charity who “has been proud to advocate for and represent lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), and HIV-positive immigrants seeking safety, fair treatment, and freedom”.

Last year, fans donated $5000 to Black Girls Rock, a non-profit youth empowerment and mentoring organisation established to promote the arts for young women of colour.

More than 500 fans have already donated through Crowdrise, PayPal or other methods, smashing their initial $5K goal for 2019.

WE DID IT!! We reached our goal with over a week to go. Thank you to everyone who's supported this cause in any way!@IEquality, thanks for letting us be part of such an amazing organization🌈



Let's see how much more we can raise before Harry's birthday: https://t.co/Is4hokv7J1 pic.twitter.com/01hiEb0GVN — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) January 23, 2019

However, there is still time to donate as Harry’s birthday isn’t for another 8 days.

