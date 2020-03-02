Harry Styles Reveals He Would've Been A Physiotherapist, Florist Or Teacher If He Never Joined One Direction

Harry Styles had numerous job aspirations lined up for if he wasn't a pop star. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has told fans what his career path could’ve been if he wasn’t a musician and he's switched it up between being a physiotherapist, a teacher and a florist.

Harry Styles has opened up about what job he’d want to do if he wasn’t a musician and the different directions he’s given has taken fans by surprise.

The ‘Falling’ singer has previously spoken about what he’d like to do for work if he wasn’t a huge pop star, and he’s ran through being a physiotherapist, a teacher and a florist.

Harry Styles Announces ‘Harryween’ Concert At Madison Square Garden With Special Guest Orville Peck

As explained in numerous interviews over the years, he revealed: “I wanted to be a physiotherapist. When we had a career day at school, I was told there wasn’t very many jobs in physiotherapy, so I became a singer.”

The One Direction star also told SiriusXM: "When I was younger, I wanted to be a physiotherapist... Maybe a florist.

“If you weren’t a music artist what would you be?”

Harry:

Lawyer ;

physiotherapist;

Teacher;

Florist;

VIRGIN! pic.twitter.com/S7KrEmPmMg — Ginny💗💙 (@ginnygi) March 2, 2020

"Maybe a little flower shop or coffee bar in the back,” he added.

Whilst on stage, he previously told fans: “I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” before giving out instructions, leaving fans in hysterics.

It’s not an uncommon question for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker to be asked, as he recently also joked to iHeartRadio that he’d be a virgin if he wasn’t a musical artist.

Fans took to Twitter to Stan his multiple career paths, with one tweeting: “Harry got asked what he would be if he wasn’t a musician and he rlly said 'a virgin' WHO LET HIM- [sic]."

“A VIRGIN” I CAN’T HE’S SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/NYd4ViReeS — helmi IS SEEING HARRY (@goIdensvinyI) March 2, 2020

Harry Styles has come up with various career paths he could've explored. Picture: Twitter

Fans were left wondering what job Harry Styles would actually take up if he wasn't a singer. Picture: Twitter

"Harry would be a virgin physiotherapist teacher florist flower shop coffee bar owner if he wasn’t a musician,” added another.

A third tweeted: "Can some tell Harry he cant be a teacher, Physiotherapist, lawyer, florist and a virgin all at once. It doesn't work that way.”

We can’t help but wonder what would be next on the list of career options for Haz, and we definitely can’t imagine a life without his angelic voice on our playlists!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News