Bald Harry Styles Look-Alike Has Fans Convinced One Direction Star Has Shaved His Hair

Harry Styles' fans have been sent into a frenzy after thinking the star shaved his hair off. Picture: PA

A video of a guy resembling Harry Styles with shaved hair has popped off on Twitter after fans think the 'Adore You' star has gone bald.

Harry Styles’ fans were left confused when the internet found yet another doppelgänger of the ‘Falling’ star.

This time, the man resembling the One Direction star has shaved hair, leaving everyone having to double-take to see if Haz really shaved off his curls and went bald.

The clip was posted by a fan account - @styleslovers - who wrote: “RUMOURS !!: This video of the 26 years old male singer Harry Styles has been leaked.

"The ex One Direction member is said to have shaved his hair. More information soon.”

RUMOURS‼️: This video of the 26 years old male singer Harry Styles has been leaked. The ex One Direction member is said to have shaved his hair. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/jDB9pgMyYW — fanny’ (@styIesIovers) March 31, 2020

The video shows the look-alike rapping along to an instrumental version of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ and fans were loving it!

One Harry Stan account penned: “The more I watch the more he looks like him.”

“Why did I really think this was Harry [laughing emoji],” added another.

Fans had previously spotted a doppelgänger of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer on TikTok after a clip of the lookalike went viral.

A user on the app stumbled across the boy who looked like Harry, working at a Starbucks drive-through in the US.

Everyone was left baffled, questioning whether or not the employee - only known as Sean - was actually related to the hitmaker.

Some fans were even trying to find him on Instagram and we can’t blame them - everyone needs a bit more Harry in their lives!

