Baby Driver actor, Ansel Elgort jokingly called out Harry Styles' fans on Twitter, after one wrote to the 'Adore You' singer.

Harry Styles has some of the most dedicated fans in the world - when they're not writing him fan mail, they're taking over our Instagram with tonnes and tonnes of thirsty comments about him.

We're not the only ones who noticed this - Baby Driver actor, Ansel Elgort noticed one stan writing to Harry on Twitter, and took it upon himself to publicly call them out.

Sharing a photo of an envelope with the words 'all my love for u' written on it, the Styler said "You don't know how happy you make me every day. I wish I can meet you one day and hug you, follow me please? I love you!"

Ansel then shared said post to his 3.7 million Twitter followers jokingly saying "ppl r legitimately crazy on this app"

ppl r legitimately crazy on this app https://t.co/E9gJM1l6tl — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 7, 2020

He later explained that he managed to find the tweet, which was directed to Harry Styles, as he used to use Twitter to follow stans.

Ansel Elgort is set to star as Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming musical, West Side Story; a film which Liam Payne told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp he once auditioned for.

"I've had some great auditions for a couple of different things," said Liam Payne. "The first thing I ever auditioned for was the remake of West Side Story.

"On my last birthday, I got a message saying 'You need to meet [Steven Spielberg]'" he continued. While he didn't get the role, Liam said it was an incredible experience to have met an iconic Hollywood director.

West Side Story was also rumoured to star Liam's friend, Camila Cabello. In April 2018, the 'Havana' star shared a photo of Juliet; the titular character from Shakespeare's romantic story, which was said to be the inspiration behind West Side Story.

