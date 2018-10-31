Halsey Shares Emotional Note After Fans Question G-Eazy Lookalike In Her Video
31 October 2018, 11:38
Halsey has shared an emotional message on her Instagram account after fans pointed out the actor in her new music video looks very similar to her ex G-Eazy.
Halsey's brand new music video for 'Without Me' has finally been released and fans were quick to point out the similarities between the actor portraying her boyfriend and actual ex G-Eazy.
The video premiered just days after Halsey and G-Eazy announced their split.
So I’m pretty sure Without Me by Halsey is about G Eazy. I mean the actor in the music video looks just like him lmao— Brianna Ortiz (@ortizzbrianna) October 31, 2018
Hours after the release, Halsey posted this statement on her Instagram:
Whether it was a response to her fans' comparisons to the G-Eazy lookalike or something Halsey had planned, the post gathered 400K likes.
