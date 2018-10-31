Halsey Shares Emotional Note After Fans Question G-Eazy Lookalike In Her Video

Halsey has shared an emotional message on her Instagram account after fans pointed out the actor in her new music video looks very similar to her ex G-Eazy.

Halsey's brand new music video for 'Without Me' has finally been released and fans were quick to point out the similarities between the actor portraying her boyfriend and actual ex G-Eazy.

The video premiered just days after Halsey and G-Eazy announced their split.

So I’m pretty sure Without Me by Halsey is about G Eazy. I mean the actor in the music video looks just like him lmao — Brianna Ortiz (@ortizzbrianna) October 31, 2018

Hours after the release, Halsey posted this statement on her Instagram:

Whether it was a response to her fans' comparisons to the G-Eazy lookalike or something Halsey had planned, the post gathered 400K likes.

