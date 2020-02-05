Resurfaced Video Of Halsey Proves She's A Huge One Direction Stan: "When 'Little Things' Came Out I Cried For 16 Hours”

5 February 2020, 13:10

She is a massive Directioner
She is a massive Directioner. Picture: Getty

Halsey revealed she 'cried' when hearing One Direction's first live performance on YouTube.

Halsey once confessed her undying love for One Direction in a video which has now resurfaced and made its way on to Twitter.

In the clip, she reminisces on the first time she stumbled across Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, admitting she ‘cried’ when she first heard them sing.

Halsey Is The Biggest Harry Styles Stan Ever & Fans Found Photos To Prove It

She said: “I love One Direction, that’s no secret to anybody. I’m not ashamed to admit that, I’ll tell anybody that I love One Direction a lot. I love them as people, I love their music, I love their personalities, I think they’re funny.

“When ‘Little Things’ came out I cried for like 16 hours, and when I first discovered them I saw a bunch of gifs of them sitting on a stair set and I thought they were just a bunch of funny boys on YouTube or something."

“Then I googled them, and I kid you not when I saw videos of their live performances, I cried," she continued, "And I didn’t even know them at this point. I cried and said out loud ‘oh my God they sing too?’. It was the worst moment of my life because now I’m trapped in this eternal fanbase,” so are we, sis!

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ hitmaker’s fans took to the comments to fangirl over Halsey’s love for the ‘History’ stars, with one penning: "I love how Halsey cried for 1D and now we all cry for her. It’s one massive chain reaction.”

“The way she represents all of us [crying emoji],” added another.

This isn’t the first time she has been recognised as a hardcore Directioner as fans have also found old pics of her sporting the boyband's merchandise - mainly Harry’s.

Halsey loves 1D
Halsey loves 1D. Picture: Instagram
She's a Directioner
She's a Directioner. Picture: Twitter

One picture shows Halsey holding a One Direction T-shirt up with Haz’s face on it, whilst another is a mirror snap of her holding up a poster of the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker.

The girl who tweeted it also claims a selfie, which doesn’t show the star’s face, is Halsey wearing a ‘Future Mrs Styles’ t-shirt, and at this point, we have no choice but to Stan!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ode to Joy
    Johann Strauss Orchestra, Andrea Rieu
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  14. 14
    17 Million F***-Offs (2020 Update)
    Dominic Frisby
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  18. 18
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  22. 22
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  26. 26
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  27. 27
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  33. 33
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Anyone
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    Only The Young
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is launching a makeup line

Selena Gomez Announces Launch Of Rare Beauty Makeup Brand – But There's Bad News For UK Shoppers

Selena Gomez

Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Taylor Swift

She is reportedly one of the highest paid campmates

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia

TV & Film

Connagh Howard's Welsh slang

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang

Love Island