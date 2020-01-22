WATCH: Halsey Reacts To Receiving No GRAMMY Nominations This Year

22 January 2020, 08:29

After being snubbed by this year's GRAMMY nominations, Halsey expressed how she felt by not being awarded for 'Without Me'.

Halsey's fans were left shook after the 'Manic' pop star received zero nominations at this year's upcoming GRAMMY Awards.

Despite having an incredible 2019, releasing songs with Yungblud, BTS and Lil Dicky, starring in the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, and appearing on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest, she received no praise by the GRAMMYs.

Halsey joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Halsey joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

While the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X led the nominations, many were shocked to see Halsey didn't get nominated for her hit 'Without Me', which charted at number seven on the Official Big Top 40.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the singer - who has recently recorded a song for Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey soundtrack - said "I was a little surprised.

"I try not to really get my hopes up about stuff like that, mostly because I'm not really thinking about that stuff that much. This one was the year were I was like 'Okay, the song's pretty big.'"

Halsey went on to express that she believed she stood a chance with appearing on the Staples Center's stage collecting her GRAMMY, because the song "came from [her] heart."

She then acknowledged that the Academy decided that it wasn't her year, and that she believes it will happen in the future, but with a song that she least expects to win a GRAMMY. "I've learned to expect the unexpected," she said.

On January 17, Halsey released her third studio album, 'Manic', which included singles such as 'Without Me', 'Graveyard' and her most recent bop, 'You should be sad'.

The album not only features her previous collaborators, but Kate Winslet, Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, using excerpts and footage from their respective movies, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Jennifer's Body.

Speculation for the name of the album began after Halsey released the music video for 'Nightmare', when she could be seen holding a newspaper which said 'MANIC' on it.

