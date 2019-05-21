WATCH: Taron Egerton Was Caught By Security Rummaging Through Elton John's Fridge

The Rocketman actor shared an embarrassing tale of how he was caught red-handded at Elton John's house going through his kitchen without any permission.

Taron Egerton and Elton John have become good friends since the release of Rocketman, the 'Tiny Dancer' singer's biopic.

However, according to the actor, things could have gone very differently after he had a run in with Elton's security at a party.

> Spider-Man's Tom Holland Talks All Things Nudity And ALL Of His Many Upcoming Sex Scenes...

Taron Egerton caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

The Kingsman: The Secret Service star - who recently faced backlash over his MET Gala outfit - caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss portraying the GRAMMY Award winner in Rocketman.

Taron then spoke about visiting Elton John's house, and - after a night of mingling with stars, including Ed Sheeran and Billie Jean King - raided Elton's fridge and cupboards for Oreos.

"Just as we sort of reached the base of the stairs, my late night vice kicked in - for Oreos," said Taron. "We were sort of rooting around the cupboard and the head of Elton John's security caught us red handed".

> Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App

Luckily, Elton didn't press charges. In fact, all he did was just buy Taron a pack of Party Rings, I'm guessing.