Ellie Goulding's Sizzling #Capital STB Set Included Huge Hits 'Close To Me' & 'Sixteen'

Ellie Goulding's poptastic Summertime Ball set was one to remember. Picture: PA

Ellie Goulding is no stranger to the Summertime Ball and knows exactly how to get 80,000 people on their feet with her enormous range of hits from 'Close To Me' to 'Love Me Like You Do.'

Veteran of pop Ellie Goulding made an enormous mark during her #CapitalSTB return with a superstar performance that perfectly blended such classics as 'I Need Your Love' and 'Burn' with her huge recent releases 'Close To Me' and 'Sixteen.'

The British icon stepped back onto the Wembley stage for her first Summertime Ball in five years and her fans were on their feet from the moment her unmistakable voice sang throughout the stadium, check out all of her stunning performances below!

Ellie's the type of pop icon that could kick off her set with any number of tracks, but 'I Need Your Love' was the perfect dance track to go with!

Her huge track with Diplo & Swae Lee came next & Ellie showed off her vocals so well with 'Close To Me'

2019 came calling as she performed the hell of her newest banger, 'Sixteen'

She threw it back to 2015 with 'On My Mind'

No one can belt out a pop ballad quite like Ellie, as she proved with 'Love Me Like You Do'

And finally, we're gonna let it Burn, burn burn...

We know you guys want to see more of Ellie's epic vocals, so here she is singing some old punk songs!

Set List

- I Need Your Love

- Close To Me

- Sixteen

- On My Mind

- Love Me Like You Do

- Burn

