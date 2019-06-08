Ellie Goulding's Sizzling #Capital STB Set Included Huge Hits 'Close To Me' & 'Sixteen'

On Air Now
8 June 2019, 21:18
Ellie Goulding is no stranger to the Summertime Ball and knows exactly how to get 80,000 people on their feet with her enormous range of hits from 'Close To Me' to 'Love Me Like You Do.'
Veteran of pop Ellie Goulding made an enormous mark during her #CapitalSTB return with a superstar performance that perfectly blended such classics as 'I Need Your Love' and 'Burn' with her huge recent releases 'Close To Me' and 'Sixteen.'
The British icon stepped back onto the Wembley stage for her first Summertime Ball in five years and her fans were on their feet from the moment her unmistakable voice sang throughout the stadium, check out all of her stunning performances below!
- I Need Your Love
- Close To Me
- Sixteen
- On My Mind
- Love Me Like You Do
- Burn
