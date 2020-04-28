Ed Sheeran Refuses To Furlough Staff At His London Bar Bertie Blossoms And Is Using Own Personal Funds To Support Employees

Ed Sheeran has refused to furlough his bar staff. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran won’t be furloughing any of his 10 staff at Bertie Blossoms, using his personal fortune to support his bar and its employees.

After celebrities including Victoria Beckham have come under fire for requesting government financial aid to prop up their businesses throughout the pandemic, Ed Sheeran has been flooded with praise for using his own funds to support his bar Bertie Blossoms and its staff.

Ed, who has a net worth of £170 million, will be using his own personal fortune to keep Bertie Blossoms afloat.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Like all bars and restaurants Bertie Blossoms – which is located in Portobello Road, Notting Hill – was forced to close its doors in March due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson confirmed Ed won’t be asking the government to pay up to 80 per cent of his staff’s salaries meaning the singer has seemingly continued to pay them while they remain at home.

A representative of the ‘South of the Border’ singer said to the tabloids: “The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any Government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.”

His decision to support his staff himself has been met with heaps of praise from the 29-year-old’s fanbase, with many hailing him “a decent bloke.”

One person joked on Twitter: “When this is over, support Ed, don’t support Posh Spice.”

Another said: “There are those in a position that do and those that don’t!”

“Fair play to him, Ed’s showing how it should be done, he’s a thoroughly decent bloke.”

“Knew he was too good to be true!” agreed a fourth.

Ed opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019 with his manager Stuart Camp.

The swanky bar is described as a, “Bright green, low-lit bar set over two floors with extensive drinks list including house cocktails.”

