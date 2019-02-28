Ed Sheeran 'Married' Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn In Intimate Ceremony With Just 40 Guests

28 February 2019, 09:37 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 09:41

Ed Sheeran has married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.
Ed Sheeran has married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran who has married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

Huge congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn - new reports suggest the couple got married in a secret ceremony just before Christmas!

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

According to tabloid sources, Ed and his childhood sweetheart tied the knot in front of just 40 guests at his country estate in Suffolk but kept the happy news a secret.

Ed had previously applied for planning permission for a wedding chapel to be erected on the grounds of his house but this was denied.

A source close to Ed revealed, “Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

“There were only 40 people – so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.

“It’s amazing that he’s the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed. Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.”

The couple are childhood sweethearts and Ed has been wearing an engagement ring since December 2017 which Cherry made for him from silver clay in order to stop people spotting when they actually got married.

Congrats, guys!

