Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran has his eyes on new Bond tune. Picture: PA

Ed Sheeran has been in talks with James Bond producers to record the theme tune for the new film.

Ed Sheeran met with James Bond film producer, Barbara Broccoli, in Dublin in 2017.

His manager, Stuart Camp, revealed that the producers 'were interested' in Ed recording an opening theme song for the franchise film.

Ed Sheeran Announces Extended Break After Wrapping Up The Biggest Tour Of All Time

Stuart said Ed asks him about it 'every day' and is keen to record for the latest instalment which will be titled, ‘No Time to Die.’

Ed, who has just wrapped up his two year worldwide tour, recently announced that he will be taking a break to spend time with his new wife, who he married in December 2018.

After doing a mammoth 280 shows, maybe Bond will be the gig to bring Ed back to music sooner than we thought.

The 28-year-old singer told Ireland’s The Late Late Show back in 2017 that he has written a track for the film already.

He said: “With Bond I’ve actually had a theme tune written for about three years - just in case.

“If ever I’m called I’ll be like ‘here you go."

If Ed goes through with it, he will be following the footsteps of some of our favourite artists who have worked for the franchise.

Sam Smith recorded ‘Writing’s on The Wall’ for the latest instalment, ‘Spectre’ in 2015.

This was following Adele’s hit theme tune for ‘Skyfall’ back in 2012.

‘No Time to Die’ will be the 25th James Bond film and will be released in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020.

