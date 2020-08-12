Ed Sheeran Expecting First Child, According To Reports

Ed Sheeran is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Getty

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Cherry Seaborn.

According to reports, Ed Sheeran is expecting to become a father, after a source close to him and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, said they were "over the moon" with the news.

Ed announced that he was taking a break from music recently, and his friends have claimed that he was spending his time during this brief retirement to start a family.

> WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Her Plans To Become Best Friends With Ed Sheeran

"They're very excited, but have kept things very low key," said the source close to the 'Shape Of You' couple. They claimed that Ed and Cherry used lockdown to keep it a secret, but have apparently been confirming the news to friends and family.

"[Ed and Cherry] are just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."

Ed Sheeran began dating Cherry Seaborn in 2015, after spending years as friends at school. In 2018, Ed announced his engagement to Cherry on Instagram to his now 31.3 million followers.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx" captioned Ed.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Ed Sheeran News And Gossip