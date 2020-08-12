Ed Sheeran Expecting First Child, According To Reports

12 August 2020, 07:40

Ed Sheeran is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Getty

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Cherry Seaborn.

According to reports, Ed Sheeran is expecting to become a father, after a source close to him and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, said they were "over the moon" with the news.

Ed announced that he was taking a break from music recently, and his friends have claimed that he was spending his time during this brief retirement to start a family.

> WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Her Plans To Become Best Friends With Ed Sheeran

"They're very excited, but have kept things very low key," said the source close to the 'Shape Of You' couple. They claimed that Ed and Cherry used lockdown to keep it a secret, but have apparently been confirming the news to friends and family.

"[Ed and Cherry] are just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."

Ed Sheeran began dating Cherry Seaborn in 2015, after spending years as friends at school. In 2018, Ed announced his engagement to Cherry on Instagram to his now 31.3 million followers.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx" captioned Ed.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Ed Sheeran News And Gossip

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran will be 'in his thirties' by the time his next album comes out.

Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Think 'The Youth’ Will 'Relate' To His Lyrics On Next Album As He'll Be In His 'Thirties'

News

Ed Sheeran has donated a huge sum to his old school.

Ed Sheeran Donates £170,000 To His Old School

Ed Sheeran has refused to furlough his bar staff

Ed Sheeran Refuses To Furlough Staff At His London Bar Bertie Blossoms And Is Using Own Personal Funds To Support Employees
Ed Sheeran has donated £1million.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ed Sheeran opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019.

Ed Sheeran Will ’Pay Wages Of Workers At His London Restaurant’ During Coronavirus Closure

Hot On Capital

Zayn Malik hasn't released an album since 2018

What’s Next For Zayn Malik? When Fans Are Likely To Hear From The Pop Star And Dad-To-Be Again

News

1D fans were trying to work out if Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson met while they were in Italy in 2019

One Direction Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Secretly Met Up On Holiday Last Year And Here’s Why

News

Josephine Langford bio

Josephine Langford's Age, Sister, Height & Dating Details

Features

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

Zayn Malik

Harry Styles' fans have been trying to get their hands on a 'Watermelon Sugar' vinyl

Harry Styles 'Watermelon Sugar’ Vinyl: Where To Buy It & Will It Be Restocked?

News

Kanye West has been tweeting about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, again.

Kanye West Posts Random Kris Jenner Tweet After Calling Her ‘Kris Jong Un’

News