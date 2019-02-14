Dua Lipa And Isaac Carew Had A “Big Fight” Over His “Flirting” At Diplo’s GRAMMYs After Party

Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew reportedly had a huge argument after the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

The ‘One Kiss’ star had a row with her model boyfriend after he was accused of flirting with girls after Dua won two of the awards.

Dua Lipa and her model boyfriend Isaac Carew apparently had a huge argument after he was claimed to be “flirting” with other girls at a GRAMMYs after party.

According to the tabloids, Dua ‘exploded’ at Isaac after she caught him chatting to some girls at the party hosted by Diplo where she was celebrating winning two GRAMMY Awards.

A source claimed, “Dua was on cloud nine after the GRAMMYs and took Isaac to Diplo’s after-party.

“They were having a good night then she saw him chatting with these girls and just went off on one.

“She was so annoyed with him that she shouted in his face and stormed off. Later they had a big fight. He told Dua she was overreacting and that he’d done nothing wrong.

Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew often post loved-up photos together. Picture: Instagram

“She was adamant he was flirting with them and gave him the cold shoulder for the rest of the night.”

After Dua’s win, Isaac posted, “Prouder than f**king punch. I told you you’d be walking away with two but you’re too humble to admit it. So proud of you!”

