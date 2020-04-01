Dua Lipa Blasts Sexism In The Music Industry: 'It Takes Away From My Talent'

1 April 2020, 11:26

Dua Lipa has addressed facing sexism in the music industry
Dua Lipa has addressed facing sexism in the music industry. Picture: Getty / Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa has addressed facing sexism in the music industry and the critique she often faces on social media.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Dua Lipa candidly opened up about dealing with sexism in the music industry, appearing to reference the time she was cruelly trolled on social media after being pictured leaving a strip club after the Grammys.

The 24-year-old, who has just dropped her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, also explained the inspiration behind her song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ which includes lyrics such as: “Isn’t it funny how we laugh it off to hide our fear, when there’s nothing funny here.”

WATCH: BTS & Dua Lipa Perform From Home For James Corden's 'Home Fest'

She said in the newspaper: “There is a lot less scrutiny of male pop stars... Maybe we’re more fun to write about?”

Dua added: “I don’t know, but the way women are described compared to men, it’s like, she is wearing shorts? ‘She puts on a leggy display!’ I just feel I’m here because I do music, but when people write articles like that about me, it takes it away from my talent and makes me a thing. An object. People like to just objectify women.”

The singer said she feels sexism begins from a young age, something she details in ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ on her latest album.

She told the paper on her way home from school she would put her keys between her knuckles out of fear of being confronted by boys.

“We constantly change the way we are so we don’t get harassed. Cover our bodies so boys don’t say things. From when we are kids we are told the way boys act towards us is completely normal.”

Dua Lipa faced criticism in January when she was pictured at a strip club
Dua Lipa faced criticism in January when she was pictured at a strip club. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua was heavily criticised when she was photographed leaving a strip club, where she had partied with fellow pop stars Lizzo, Rosalia, and Lil Nas X, an outing which divided the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer’s huge fanbase.

Seeming to refer to the backlash, which she never publicly addressed, Dua said: “Artists are people, and we learn from mistakes and apologise when it’s due. But, also, if I stand by my actions, I just won’t comment.

“I’d never do anything to be mean or degrading. Everything has a good intention, and if things get taken a wrong way, I’ll apologise. But I can’t live my life being scared in case someone tries to cancel me for something silly.”

Like a lot of pop stars, Dua has experienced ‘cancel culture’ from the forefront, something which she said “can make you feel like you’re not good enough.”

She explained: “It [online criticism] felt like a breeding ground for hate and stopped me being proud of my achievements.

”Instead of feeling something was amazing, it made me feel I wasn't worth it…we have to protect our mental health.

“I wish social media companies could make it a safer space. It's just become unkind.”

