Dua Lipa & Chris Martin Dating Rumours Have Been Shut Down

1 July 2019, 16:57

Dua and Chris were reportedly seen 'kissing'.
Dua and Chris were reportedly seen 'kissing'. Picture: PA images

Dua Lipa and Chris Martin were reportedly spotted ‘kissing’ at Glastonbury over the weekend.

Dua Lipa and Chis Matin have shut down dating rumours after they were apparently seen looking cosy at Glastonbury.

A tabloid reported that the pair were seen kissing in the backstage area of the festival. However, Chris’ rep has insisted they are ‘just friends’.

Dua Lipa Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Photoshopping Her Lips In Baby Photo

The statement read: “Contrary to reports in some press today, we would like to confirm that Chris and Dua did not kiss at Glastonbury and are just friends.

"They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends."

Dua is single after splitting from on/off boyfriend Isaac Carew at the beginning of June.

A source said at the time: "They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier.

"She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it’s been tough."

She was linked to Anwar Hadid - the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella - last week, after she was spotted celebrating his birthday with his close friends and family in LA.

A source told a tabloid: “She has been in Los Angeles almost ever since [Dua and Isaac] split again and she has been able to spend time with Anwar, who she really gets on with.“They are a lot closer in age and it’s just been fun. It’s a confusing time for both Dua and Isaac but she is just going with the flow and doing what feels right.”

