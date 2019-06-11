DJ Khaled Has Threatened To Sue Billboard After Losing Number One Album Spot

DJ Khaled missed out on the Billboard number 1 album slot to Tyler The Creator. Picture: Instagram

DJ Khaled is not happy after losing the number one album spot to Tyler The Creator.

DJ Khaled is reportedly threatening to file a lawsuit against Billboard Chart for allegedly discounting 100,000 sales from his album 'Father Of Asahd'.

WATCH: DJ Khaled Attempts A Crowd Surf For The First Time... And Fails.

As a result of this, his new album lost the number one slot to Tyler The Creator's IGOR. The DJ reportedly struck a deal with the chart to count downloads from a bundle deal with an energy drink brand but later rescinded the sales in the final count.

Bundle deals, offer album downloads alongside merchandise as a standard to boost sales.

The decision was allegedly made based on chart rules, however, the Khaled who entered the number two spot is reportedly taking legal action.

The source explained, “Khaled was frustrated his label didn’t fight harder for his bundle sales to be included.”

"He stormed into Epic with an entourage," the source recalls. They also claimed he was "angry and yelling" whilst throwing a "temper tantrum".

A source claims that when his team tried to appeal, Billboard refused though Tyler The Creators bundle deal sales were included in his total sales. IGOR sold 165,000 meanwhile Khaled sold 137,000.

The Father of Asahd album saw features from Beyonce, Jay Z, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber.

However, things are still on the up for the DJ/Producter after being casted for the forthcoming Bad Boys 3 alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music News