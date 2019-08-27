Here's Why Demi Lovato Didn't Attend The 2019 VMAs

27 August 2019, 10:01

Demi Lovato chose not to attend the VMAs for "a reason"
Demi Lovato chose not to attend the VMAs for "a reason". Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato wrote a long statement to her followers, explaining the "reason" as to why she didn't attend this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Demi Lovato wrote to her 73.4 million Instagram followers stating that she wouldn't be attending the 2019 MTV VMAs, for "a REASON".

The 'Confident' singer shared several messages on her Instagram Story, saying "Okay I can't tell you guys what I'm doing today (you'll find out super soon tho) but it's making me SO HAPPY, I'm having SO MUCH FUN and I can't stop laughing.

> Demi Lovato Claps Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Singer

Demi Lovato issued a statement as to why she wasn't at the MTV VMAs
Demi Lovato issued a statement as to why she wasn't at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Instagram

"Now go come up with your crazy ass theories as to what it might be," continued Demi, on the first of her four messages on her Story.

Some of her followers believed that Demi was subtly shading Taylor Swift, as she posted the message "I skipped the VMA's for a REASON" immediately after Taylor Swift won her second Moonman - one for Video of the Year and one for Video for Good.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

Others, however, claimed that her statement was in reference to her previous posts, assuming she was busy working on her upcoming project. Demi later joked that she missed the MTV VMAs because she hates award shows.

Demi Lovato was nominated for Best Dance, for her collaboration with Clean Bandit, 'Solo', but lost to The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha's 'Call You Mine'.

Demi turns 27 this week.

Demi Lovato Celebrates 27th Birthday With ‘New Family’ Backstage At Ariana Grande’s London Concert

