Demi Lovato Thanks Fans In Emotional First Post Since Her Overdose

Demi Lovato's Emotional Instagram Post. Picture: Demi Lovato

Following Demi Lovato's overdose, the star has taken to Instagram to thank her family, her team and the staff at Cedars-Sinai rehab.

Posting her first emotional message since the overdose, Demi Lovato wrote "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction.

What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears with time. It Is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She continued "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am foever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

"I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."

Demi finished, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where i can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Our thoughts are with Demi and her family at this time.