Demi Lovato Praised For 'Using Platform' To Speak About Racism

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share her outrage following George Floyd's death. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato shared a post on Instagram to detail her thoughts about racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demi Lovato has spoken out in anger about the death of George Floyd after a police officer kneeled on his neck leaving him unable to breathe.

The horrifying incident was recorded and circulated on social media, leading to the four officers involved being fired and the public sharing their outrage.

The ‘Anyone’ singer shared a quote on her Instagram page which read, ‘I’m tired of typing ‘rest in peace.’ I wish black men could live in peace’, followed by a ‘Black lives matter’ post.

The former Disney star shared a lengthy caption for the post, where she outlined racism and the importance of 'speaking up’.

She penned: “This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER.

“And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO.

“#GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.”

Fans of the ‘I Love Me’ songstress and fellow stars were quick to praise her for using her platform to address important matters.

Demi Lovato was praised for 'using her platform' to discuss important issues. Picture: Instagram

An array of celebs have expressed anger about the death of George Floyd. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato encouraged fans to 'do their part'. Picture: Instagram

Singer Jojo wrote: “YES. Thank you for using your platform to spread this message. PEACE, LOVE, and RESPECT. [heart emoijs].”

Justin Bieber’s bodyguard Kenny Hamilton added: “Thank you for always speaking up [heart emojis] always love for you #family.”

“Thank you for speaking up about this. Not many people are,” wrote a fan.

Other celebs have expressed their outrage following the incident, including Cardi B, Halsey and Ciara.

