Demi Lovato Official Statement Released Following Overdose Claims

25 July 2018, 10:59

Demi Lovato Releases Official Statement

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose and now her spokesperson has released an official statement about the whole thing.

When the news broke that Demi Lovato had been rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose, fans everywhere were shocked. Not many details were released about the situation at first, but thousands of people rushed to share their thoughts with Demi on social media.

After initially remaining quiet on the situation, Demi's spokesperson later issued a statement to keep people up to date with the latest developments and ask for Demi's privacy at this time.

Speaking to NBC News, Demi's spokesperson said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy."

The 25 year old was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital shortly before midday following a suspected overdose and was issued with Narcan at the scene. Narcan is a medical drug often used to counteract the effects of a drug overdose.

 

Demi Lovato’s team have released a statement... #demilovato

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) onJul 25, 2018 at 2:47am PDT

Plenty of Demi's famous friends took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the star and send love at this difficult time, including Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres...

