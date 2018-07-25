Demi Lovato Official Statement Released Following Overdose Claims

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose and now her spokesperson has released an official statement about the whole thing.

When the news broke that Demi Lovato had been rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose, fans everywhere were shocked. Not many details were released about the situation at first, but thousands of people rushed to share their thoughts with Demi on social media.

After initially remaining quiet on the situation, Demi's spokesperson later issued a statement to keep people up to date with the latest developments and ask for Demi's privacy at this time.

Speaking to NBC News, Demi's spokesperson said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy."

The 25 year old was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital shortly before midday following a suspected overdose and was issued with Narcan at the scene. Narcan is a medical drug often used to counteract the effects of a drug overdose.

Plenty of Demi's famous friends took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the star and send love at this difficult time, including Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres...

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Love to you Demi — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 25, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

