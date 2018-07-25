WATCH: Demi Lovato Forgets The Lyrics To 'Sober' Days Before Hospitalisation

25 July 2018, 13:06

After Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital after a suspected drug overdose at her Hollywood home, a video has surfaced of the singer forgetting the lyrics to her latest single 'Sober' days before...

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following a suspected drug overdose last night, and has since released an official statement asking for her privacy and saying the 'Cool For The Summer' singer is with her family.

Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital After Suspected 'Drug Overdose'

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onJul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

In her latest single 'Sober', Demi admits she has relapsed after six years of sobriety in the emotional lyrics.

As fans cheered the star on, she seemed to struggle to find the lyrics to the song, and although she eventually laughed off the mishap, many are left wondering what was on the star's mind to cause the mind blank.

Demi is said to be awake and in a stable condition in hospital, and like so many others we send all of our love to the singer during this time.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Solo (Wideboys Remix)
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Releases Official Statement

Demi Lovato Official Statement Released Following Overdose Claims

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato's sister, mum and step dad

Demi Lovato Mum, Dad And Sister: Inside Sober Singer’s Family As They Rush To Support Her

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years