WATCH: Demi Lovato Forgets The Lyrics To 'Sober' Days Before Hospitalisation

After Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital after a suspected drug overdose at her Hollywood home, a video has surfaced of the singer forgetting the lyrics to her latest single 'Sober' days before...

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following a suspected drug overdose last night, and has since released an official statement asking for her privacy and saying the 'Cool For The Summer' singer is with her family.

Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital After Suspected 'Drug Overdose'

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onJul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

In her latest single 'Sober', Demi admits she has relapsed after six years of sobriety in the emotional lyrics.

As fans cheered the star on, she seemed to struggle to find the lyrics to the song, and although she eventually laughed off the mishap, many are left wondering what was on the star's mind to cause the mind blank.

Demi is said to be awake and in a stable condition in hospital, and like so many others we send all of our love to the singer during this time.

Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News