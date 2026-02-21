Exclusive

December 10 address being compared to One Direction & Little Mix

December 10 has spoken about being compared to One Direction. Picture: Capital / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Simon Cowell's new boyband December 10 revealed to us their true feelings about being compared to bands like One Direction and Little Mix.

On December 10th 2025, Simon Cowell unveiled his brand new boyband aptly named, December 10. Simon discovered the boys of the band while filming the Netflix documentary Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

As K-Pop dominates group spaces, Simon was looking to see if he could create a successful British boyband like he did with One Direction. With Seán, Hendrik, Cruz, Josh, Danny, John and Nicolas, the music mogul thinks he's created the perfect formula for success.

When Simon was finding lads around the UK to be a part of his boyband, it was heavily advertised as that he was looking to find 'the next One Direction'. With One Direction having been one of the biggest boybands in the world, December 10 have got big shoes to fill.

Opening Fan Mail with Capital, the boys were asked about whether they feel the enormity of the pressure.

December 10's Danny, Cruz, John, Hendrik and Josh. Picture: Capital

The question from a fan also asked if they feel any pressure because of Simon's work with Little Mix as well.

Cruz gave his thoughts, saying: "They're great groups so yeah, there's like a bit of pressure. But we're our own vibe, we're our own people."

Agreeing with him, John added: "If anything, they give us something to aspire to."

The rest of the boys agreed and said that they "look up to" bands like Little Mix and One Direction.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2019. Picture: Getty

December 10 also opened up about what it's like to work with Simon. Danny was quick to say that on camera and off of camera, he is "the same and genuine".

Seán added that he would describe Simon as "sound".

