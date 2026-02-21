December 10 address being compared to One Direction & Little Mix
21 February 2026, 15:35
Simon Cowell's new boyband December 10 revealed to us their true feelings about being compared to bands like One Direction and Little Mix.
Listen to this article
On December 10th 2025, Simon Cowell unveiled his brand new boyband aptly named, December 10. Simon discovered the boys of the band while filming the Netflix documentary Simon Cowell: The Next Act.
As K-Pop dominates group spaces, Simon was looking to see if he could create a successful British boyband like he did with One Direction. With Seán, Hendrik, Cruz, Josh, Danny, John and Nicolas, the music mogul thinks he's created the perfect formula for success.
When Simon was finding lads around the UK to be a part of his boyband, it was heavily advertised as that he was looking to find 'the next One Direction'. With One Direction having been one of the biggest boybands in the world, December 10 have got big shoes to fill.
Opening Fan Mail with Capital, the boys were asked about whether they feel the enormity of the pressure.
The question from a fan also asked if they feel any pressure because of Simon's work with Little Mix as well.
Cruz gave his thoughts, saying: "They're great groups so yeah, there's like a bit of pressure. But we're our own vibe, we're our own people."
Agreeing with him, John added: "If anything, they give us something to aspire to."
The rest of the boys agreed and said that they "look up to" bands like Little Mix and One Direction.
December 10 also opened up about what it's like to work with Simon. Danny was quick to say that on camera and off of camera, he is "the same and genuine".
Seán added that he would describe Simon as "sound".
Read more music news here:
- December 10 ages: How old are the band and who is the oldest?
- December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
- Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 tease exciting fresh music
- Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided
December 10 on their dream Summertime Ball line-up and who’s likely to go solo | Capital