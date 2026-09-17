December 10 add show to their '1st birthday' celebrations - get tickets

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December 10 have added an extra show date to their '1st birthday' celebrations due to demand. Here are all the details on how to get tickets.
To celebrate their 1st birthday with the ultimate birthday party, Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announced a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on Thursday 10th December.
Now, after huge demand, the band have announced a second show on Friday 11th December.
The boys Cruz, Danny, Hendrik, John, Josh, Nicolas and Seán will be performing two back to back nights in the London to celebrate after being brought together on the Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Act.
Here are all the details you need to get tickets to their show...
Tickets for both of December 10’s first birthday dates go on sale Friday 11th September at 9.30am. Get tickets HERE.